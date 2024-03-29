REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 37-year-old Lewes man in connection with a burglary at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant.
According to State Troopers, police were called to Agave Mexican Restaurant on Coastal Highway in the early hours of February 14th on reports of a burglary. There, troopers learned a suspect had gained entry to the restaurant through an unlocked door. Police say the suspect then took money, alcohol, and keys to a transit van which he then stole. The van was recovered the next day, according to police.
The ensuing investigation reportedly identified John Ottolini, 37, of Lewes, as the burglary suspect, according to police.
On Wednesday, March 27th, State Troopers arrested Ottolini and charged him with the following before releasing him on his own recognizance:
-Burglary Third (Felony)
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
-Theft Under $1500