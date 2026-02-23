warming centers

courtesy of pixabay

SOMERSET CO., Md. - Sprawling power outages caused by the weekend’s winter storm have prompted emergency officials to issue a local area emergency in Somerset County. 

In a FEMA Integrated Public Alert Warning System message issued at about 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, officials said local fire departments in Somerset County would serve as warming centers due to the extended power outages. 

Between Choptank Electric and Delmarva Power, about 3,000 people in Somerset County were without power as of 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the utility companies’ outage maps.

Those in need of transportation to the warming centers are asked to call 410-651-0707, according to the emergency alert. 

