DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle on Hitching Post Drive on March 6.
Police say they were called to the scene around 7:41 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers found evidence of a shooting when they arrived. They say an occupied home in the unit block of Hitching Post Drive and an unoccupied vehicle had been shot and damaged, though no injuries resulted from the shooting.
There are no leads to report at this time, but as the investigation continues police ask that anyone with information contacts the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.