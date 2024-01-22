SNOW HILL, MD - The Snow Hill Police Department has launched an investigation following the alleged assault of an officer attempting to break up a fight over the weekend.
According to police, officers arrived near Green Street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th on reports of a fight among several people. There, the first arriving officers requested additional support to disperse the crowd. Police say one person was found in need of medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital.
Additional officers from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist the Snow Hill Police Department in attempting to disperse the crowd. Police say a uniformed officer was then assaulted, and a K-9 unit from the Pocomoke Police Department and troopers from the Maryland State Police also responded to the scene.
One man and one woman were ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct, police say, and are awaiting a pending trial date.
The Snow Hill Police Department is still investigating the assault and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-632-2444.