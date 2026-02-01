PARSONSBURG, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says two people were killed overnight in a house fire in Parsonsburg.
Officials say the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments responded to the 32900 block of Old Ocean City Road at 2:40 a.m. for a reported dwelling fire. Firefighters say they later located the remains of two people inside the home.
Deputy State Fire Marshals, a K9 unit, and the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company were on scene this morning and are still working to access the home with the assistance of excavators. Maryland State Police are also on scene. The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we learn more about this fatal fire.