DOVER, Del. - DelDOT officials say a portion of South State Street will be closed beginning on Monday, July 27 for a drainage improvement project.
South State Street will be closed between East Water Street and West Water Street on July 27. It is expected to reopen Thursday, July 30, weather permitting, officials say.
The following detours will allow drivers to get around construction:
- Eastbound on Water Street: Take a left turn onto South Governors Ave, then a right onto West North Street, then another right on Federal Street before arriving back at Water Street.
- Westbound on Water Street: Take a right turn onto Federal Street, then a left onto West North Street, and another left onto South Governors Ave before arriving back at Water Street.
- Northbound on South State Street: Take a left turn onto South Street, then a right onto South Governors Ave, and another right onto West North Street before arriving back at South State Street.
- Southbound on South State Street: Take a right turn onto West North Street, then a left onto South Governors Ave, then another left onto South Street before arriving back at South State Street.
Again, DelDOT officials say that closure is scheduled to last from July 27 through July 30, weather permitting.