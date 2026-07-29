DOVER, De. - The Dover Police Department say they have arrested a Magnolia man in connection with two armed robberies that occurred July 28 at two businesses along South DuPont Highway.
They say officers responded to the first robbery at a Dollar General on S. DuPont Highway around 9:10 p.m. The suspect reportedly entered the store, displayed what was described by witnesses as a large hunting-style knife, demanded money from an employee, then threatened to stab the employee when he was told the register could not be accessed. Police say he then fled the business with stolen merchandise, but no cash.
Then ten minutes later, around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to D&D Liquors on S. DuPont Highway for another robbery. Police say the suspect kept his hand inside a pocket while claiming it was a robbery, which made the employee believe he was armed with a gun. The suspect then reportedly reached over the counter, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and fled the scene.
Detectives say they determined both robberies were committed by the same suspect and were able to identify him as Donald Johnson, a 67-year-old man from Magnolia.
Johnson was located and arrested at his home in Magnolia around 10:30 a.m. on July 29. Police say he was charged with the following:
- Robbery First Degree (2 counts)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Aggravated Menacing