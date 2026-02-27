SALISBURY, Md. - Officers with the Salisbury Police Department say they responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in reference to an adult man who had allegedly been shot on December 22, 2025.
Through the course of an investigation, detectives say they identified 21-year-old Deandre Rogers as the suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued for Rogers' arrest. On February 25, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and members of the Salisbury Police Department arrested Rogers.
Rogers was charged with the following:
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Attempted Second Degree Murder
- First Degree Assault
- Armed Robbery
- Robbery
- Second Degree Assault
- Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime (2 counts)
- Loaded Handgun on Person (2 counts)
- Handgun in Vehicle
- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
Rogers is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26.