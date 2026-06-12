KENT COUNTY - The Delaware State Police say 40-year-old Gary Graham, Jr. of Marydel, MD was arrested on reckless endangering and felony gun charges after a police pursuit.
They say it happened on June 5 around 6:45 p.m. in Kent County. A trooper saw a black Mitsubishi Lancer turning southbound on Sandy Bend Road from Westville Road with a registration violation. When the trooper attempted to pull the car over, it sped away.
The trooper then pursued the Mitsubishi, which was driving recklessly while speeding on several roads in the area. The car was ultimately stopped when it collided with a Dodge Ram on Mahan Corner Road near Grygo Road, police say.
According to officials, the driver of the Dodge, a 54-year-old woman from Marydel, DE, suffered minor injuries but refused hospital transport. Gary Graham, Jr. was identified as the driver of the Mitsubishi. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.
Troopers say they found a 3D printed lower handgun receiver, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia upon searching the Mitsubishi.
Graham was released from the hospital on June 8. Police say he was charged with the following crimes and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $81,070 cash bond:
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited - Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited - Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - 2 counts
- Driving without a Valid License
- Failure to have Required Insurance
- Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle
- Fictitious or Canceled Registration
- Multiple Traffic Offenses