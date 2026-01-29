MARYLAND– The State's Board of Public Works recently approved over $108 million in statewide education and childcare initiatives with potential impacts to the Eastern Shore.
The largest investment will pay software application developer NCS Pearson, Inc. $95,327,067 to design, administer and report on standardized testing across K-12 math, language arts, science and social studies for the next five years.
Board members approved $500,000 for Renaissance Learning, Inc. to modify the state's Kindergarten Readiness Assessment to include assessments for deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired students, according to a press release.
A $899,373 investment will allow the American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Science, Inc. to study special education funding in accordance with the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act.
Officials also set aside a $223,904 salary for a senior database management specialist to be contracted from 4A Consulting, LLC. This position would be charged with managing information systems for Maryland's 24 local school districts.
BPW documents show a $6,918,000 contract extension for The Canton Group, LLC to continue maintaining the state's online Child Care Administrative Tracking System and Child Care Portal.
A $1,172,724 investment will go toward preventing child abuse and neglect through parent support groups, therapy and visitation services administered by The Family Tree, Inc.
The Board also approved $3,762,611 for statewide post-adoption, post-guardianship and family preservation support services, administered on the Eastern Shore by Paths for Families, Inc.
Read more about proposed and approved projects at bpw.maryland.gov.