MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Legislative Services (DLS) has proposed temporarily defunding multiple land preservation programs amid statewide budgetary challenges.
In a report released in February, the Department of Legislative Services analyzed the state’s 2025 executive budget to identify potential savings for 2026 through 2029. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Program Open Space was noted as a potential cut.
According to Maryland officials, Program Open Space is funded through various taxes and is used to acquire outdoor recreation and areas for public use. For 2025, local acquisition projects include the improvements at the former Bay Club property in Worcester County, Deal Island Basketball Court Rehabilitation in Somerset County, Wetipquin Park improvements in Wicomico County, and resurfacing at the Hurlock Athletic Complex in Dorchester County.
In a message sent by the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) and shared on social media, conservationists say those ongoing and future projects on the Eastern Shore could be in jeopardy if the DLS’ proposed budget is adopted.
“This proposal, if enacted, would have a devastating impact on LSLT’s efforts to preserve the natural landscapes and rural heritage of Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties,” LSLT wrote.
LSLT goes on to say that 60% of the 24,000 acres of conserved land they maintain were acquired through Program Open Space funds.
In their proposal, the DLS cites ongoing financial strain in Maryland as its justification for the cuts.
“Maryland is entering a difficult fiscal period where the acquisition of land and other discretionary activities may not be the highest priorities,” the proposal reads.
To help offset general expenditures, the DLS recommends eliminating funding for land preservation through 2029 as the most “straightforward” financial strategy.
Similar to the Lower Shore Land Trust, the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy expressed their opposition to the funding proposal and called on neighbors to urge their representatives to reject the recommendation.
“ESLC is working around the clock in Annapolis to oppose this proposed elimination of funding, speaking with members of key committees, and testifying at hearings to ensure full funding for land conservation,” a post on ESLC’s website reads.