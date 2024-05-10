MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for applicants to serve on a new Invasive Catfish Advisory Committee.
The Committee, according to DNR, is meant to discuss the invasive catfish and the issues related to them and send recommendations to the Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission. The Committee will advise on the best ways to support efforts to control invasive catfish and mitigate the damage they cause, according to DNR.
DNR says the Committee’s membership will comprise of a diverse group of stakeholders, mainly those directly affected by the spread of the invasive species. Members will be expected to attend at least three of four quarterly virtual or hybrid meetings to provide advice on controlling catfishes.
Those interested in serving on the Committee can apply here. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2024. Questions regarding the Invasive Catfish Advisory Committee can be directed to Chris Jones at christopherm.jones@maryland.gov or 410-991-9541.