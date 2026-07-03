MARYLAND - Maryland's commercial oyster harvest limits will remain unchanged for the 2026-2027 season, according to a public notice from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The decision keeps the same daily harvest limits, seasons, legal size requirements and other commercial regulations that were in place during the previous season.
According to DNR, the commercial season will run from Oct. 1 through March 31 for hand tong, patent tong, and dive fisheries. Power dredge and sail dredge fisheries will operate from Nov. 1 through March 31. The minimum legal oyster size will remain 3 inches, and existing oyster sanctuary protections and harvest area closures will stay in effect.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said it supports the decision to leave harvest limits unchanged.
The organization said Maryland's oyster population has more than tripled since 2005, crediting large-scale restoration efforts and the state's oyster sanctuary network, where harvesting is prohibited to allow reefs to reproduce, improve water quality, and provide habitat for other marine life.
Despite the growing oyster population, the foundation said commercial watermen continue to face economic challenges, including changing consumer demand, competition from out-of-state fisheries, oyster poaching, and the effects of severe winter weather.
The Statewide Oyster Industry Committee, which includes representatives from 11 county watermen's associations, voted in June in support of maintaining the current bushel limits. According to the foundation, keeping harvest limits unchanged is intended to avoid flooding the market with additional oysters and driving prices lower.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation also highlighted recent state efforts aimed at supporting Maryland's seafood industry, including additional funding for oyster marketing, the creation of a seafood industry financial assistance fund and tougher penalties for oyster poaching.
"We agree with DNR's decision to maintain current oyster harvest limits," Chesapeake Bay Foundation Maryland Coastal Resource Scientist Julie Luecke said in a statement. "Increasing supply will not help with the current challenges watermen are facing."
Luecke also urged state leaders to continue supporting local seafood markets, helping commercial watermen, and protecting Maryland's oyster sanctuaries, calling the state's oyster restoration effort a long-term conservation success.
DNR’s 2026-2027 commercial oyster rules officially take effect Saturday, July 4.