Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&