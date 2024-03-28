MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has officially submitted a request to the Biden Administration for $60 million in emergency relief funding following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
MDOT says the initial funding request is for debris cleanup, demolition, traffic operations, and other emergency response efforts in the wake of the bridge’s collapse. The funds will not be used for bridge reconstruction efforts, according to MDOT, though the request notes that additional federal funds will be requested in the future.
Biden previously expressed his intention that both the emergency response and reconstruction costs would be fully covered by the federal government.
“President Biden and all our federal partners have given Maryland tremendous support as we face an overwhelming tragedy impacting our state, our region and the people of Baltimore,” said Governor Moore. “This initial emergency relief request is needed for our immediate response efforts, and to lay the foundation for a rapid recovery.”
The request letter, sent today, asks for the “quick release” of the $60 million as Maryland agencies continue to conduct damage assessments and emergency operations.
“Recovery is vital to reopen the shipping channel and address the needs of the region’s transportation system,” MDOT said in a statement Thursday. “The highway link provided by the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Port of Baltimore are critical to Maryland’s economy and to national and international supply chains.”
The Key Bridge’s collapse is expected to have ripple effects across Maryland, with Delmarva already bracing for the effects on the local economy and travel.