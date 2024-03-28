Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.