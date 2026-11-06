ANNAPOLIS, Md.-Maryland voters have approved Question 3, giving state lawmakers the authority to redraw the state's congressional district maps. Now, the question is whether Democratic leaders will move forward with the effort and what it could mean for the Eastern Shore.
Gov. Wes Moore reaffirmed his support for redistricting this week following the passage of the ballot measure.
"I want it to be clear the courts have spoken and the people of Maryland have spoken," Moore said.
However, not all Democrats are on board with another round of redistricting.
Delegate-elect Josh Hastings, who voted against Question 3, said he believes lawmakers should not pursue new district maps.
"Two wrongs don't make a right. I think we should not be further gerrymandering and limiting voices," Hastings said.
Joshua Bolten, an associate professor at Salisbury University, said the state's next move could depend in part on what happens in other states.
"I think part of what's going to happen with the redistricting is going to come down to what other states do, because this entire referendum came into being because of the competition of states across the country," Bolten said.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson expressed a similar position in a statement to WBAL, saying state leaders will consider the results of mid-decade redistricting efforts in other states before deciding how to proceed.
"We will certainly take into account the results of how mid-cycle redistricting efforts played out across the country and any further actions other states may pursue," Ferguson said.
Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, whose 1st Congressional District could be affected by new boundaries, said lawmakers should consider the views of Eastern Shore residents.
"I hope they don't do the redistricting because the Eastern Shore spoke pretty definitively about Question 3. The people most affected opposed it by an overwhelming margin," Harris said.
The Maryland General Assembly is scheduled to return to Annapolis in January. Lawmakers could then face renewed debate over whether to use the authority voters approved.
For the Eastern Shore, the decision could have significant consequences, including whether Harris continues to represent Maryland's 1st Congressional District.