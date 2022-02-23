ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since early November, as the state’s health metrics continue to decline, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
Positivity Rate: 2.92%. Since peaking last month just below 30%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 90.2%. This is the first time the positivity rate has been below 3% since Nov.. 6, 2021. The state is reporting the fourth lowest positivity rate in the nation.
Hospitalizations: 540, ICU: 107. Since peaking last month just below 3,500, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by 84.3%. COVID-19 ICU levels statewide have dropped to their lowest level since Aug. 10, 2021.
Case Rate: 11.3/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 94.9% since the Omicron peak, and the state continues to report the country’s lowest case rate.
Second VaxCash 2.0 Drawing. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot to be eligible for the state’s $50,000 Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion. To date, the state has administered more than 2.1 million booster shots.