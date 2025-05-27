ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Local leaders are calling on the state of Maryland after Gov. Wes Moore signed a controversial solar bill into law last week that opponents say threatens farmland across the state.
Senate Bill 931, also known as the Renewable Energy Certainty Act, gives the state the authority to approve solar farms and energy storage sites—if they meet specific conditions—even over local objections. The legislation drew significant pushback during the legislative session in February, and opposition has only grown since Moore signed it into law.
"This is one of the worst land use decisions in Maryland's 247-year history," said Jay Falstad, executive director of the Queen Anne's Conservation Association.
Dorchester County Councilman Mike Detmer said the law strips local governments of any power to approve or deny solar projects, which he believes will be harmful to the Eastern Shore.
"My fear for the future is that the farmland that we need for our agricultural economy is going to be filled with solar panels that won't meet the state's energy needs still, and that may pose some safety problems. In the case of a bad fire," said County Councilman Mike Detmer.
Moore’s signing of the bill has not been taken lightly by Falstad, a local agricultural activist who is attempting to gather 25,000 signatures to bring the issue to a statewide referendum.
"We are trying to get enough signatures to take this matter to referendum and overturn Senate Bill 931," said Falstad.
He has gathered a few thousand signatures so far, but with a deadline in five days, time is running short.
"That farmland on the Eastern Shore as we know it is going to be forever changed," Falstad said.
If Falstad’s effort is successful in collecting 25,000 valid signatures by Monday June 2, supporters will have the entire month of June to collect an additional 35,000. If that threshold is met, voters across the state will decide the bill’s fate on the 2026 ballot.
Local officials continue to express concern for the future of Maryland farmland. Requests for comment from Moore’s office were not returned.