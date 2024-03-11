sports gambling generic

MARYLAND- Maryland's sports wagering market saw a significant uptick in February, contributing $4.2 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming says the contribution represents a 50.5% increase from February 2023's $2.8 million.

The money was raised from a handle of $442.6 million which grew about 30% from the previous year's $339.4 million.

Statewide totals for February 2024:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers):

  • Retail: $14,124,985 (includes $3,000 in free promotional wagers)
  • Mobile: $428,432,673 (includes $13,411,522 in free promotional wagers)
  • Combined: $442,557,658

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

  • Retail: $13,612,242
  • Mobile: $385,499,952
  • Combined: $399,112,194

Hold (Handle less prizes paid):

  • Retail: $512,743 (3.6%)
  • Mobile: $42,932,721 (10.0%)
  • Combined: $43,445,464 (9.8%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts):

  • Retail: $942,233
  • Mobile: $27,127,843
  • Combined: $28,070,076

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win):

  • Retail: $141,335
  • Mobile: $4,069,176
  • Combined: $4,210,511

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021 a cumulative contribution of about $65.2 million has been made to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

