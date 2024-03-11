Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers):
- Retail: $14,124,985 (includes $3,000 in free promotional wagers)
- Mobile: $428,432,673 (includes $13,411,522 in free promotional wagers)
- Combined: $442,557,658
Prizes (Winnings paid to players):
- Retail: $13,612,242
- Mobile: $385,499,952
- Combined: $399,112,194
Hold (Handle less prizes paid):
- Retail: $512,743 (3.6%)
- Mobile: $42,932,721 (10.0%)
- Combined: $43,445,464 (9.8%)
Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts):
- Retail: $942,233
- Mobile: $27,127,843
- Combined: $28,070,076
Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win):
- Retail: $141,335
- Mobile: $4,069,176
- Combined: $4,210,511
Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021 a cumulative contribution of about $65.2 million has been made to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.