PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s help in a Somerset County homicide after two teenagers were arrested and investigators said additional suspects may be involved.
Earlier this week, state police arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both from Salisbury, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Jan. 26 in Princess Anne. Booth teenagers were charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery and related offenses.
Investigators believe other individuals may have participated in the crime.
The investigation remains active and is being led by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit with assistance from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-515-0034. Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of anyone charged in connection with the case. Tips may remain confidential.