MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced that applications are now open for a limited time for the Homeowner Assistance Fund WholeHome Critical Home Repairs grant program.
According to the Department, the program is administered by their Community Development Administration and will provide over $3.5 million in grants to homeowners in order to address critical health and safety issues in their homes that could result in displacement of residents.
"For too many Marylanders, a leaking roof, a broken furnace, or unsafe electrical wiring can be the difference between staying in their home and being forced out," said Department Secretary Jake Day. "The HAF WholeHome Critical Home Repairs Grant Program is about protecting stability and dignity by helping homeowners address urgent health and safety issues before they become crises. By investing in these critical repairs, we’re helping Maryland families remain safely housed in the communities they call home."
Eligible homeowners will be provided with grants of up to $10,000 for those critical home repairs. Qualifying repairs include things like roof repair or replacement, repair of non-functioning heating and cooling systems, electrical and plumbing repairs, or mold and mildew remediation. In order to be eligible for the grant, the Department says applicants must be a Maryland homeowner whose income is at or below 150% of the area median income in their county. For more information on eligibility and application requirements, visit the Department's website here.
The Department says applications are open January 22, will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, and will close when all funds have been exhausted.