DELAWARE - New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has officially been chosen by Delaware voters to become the First State’s next Governor according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday night, Meyer defeated Republican challenger Mike Ramone according to unofficial polling results.

Meyer previously upset current Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long in clinching the Democratic nomination in the Delaware Primaries. He will now replace Governor John Carney following the end of Carney’s second term.

Meyer led 135,662 votes to Ramone's 106,302 when the Associated Press called the election with an estimated 44% of votes counted.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of Delaware for the faith they have placed in me," Meyer said in a statement Tuesday. "Tonight’s victory is a win for those who were willing to challenge the established order of things, who were willing to believe that the best we have is in no way a limit to the best we can do, who believe with their entire hearts that it’s not about the position you hold but the progress you make. Let’s get to work.” 

 

