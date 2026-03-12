WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland's Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says a section of MD 90, also known as the Ocean City Expressway, will be closed overnight on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 for tree trimming maintenance.
MDOT says the tree trimming is necessary after last month's winter storm caused damage along the roadway. Work will be done between US 50 and MD 528 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. During trimming operations, traffic will be detoured to US 50. Work is expected to be done by the morning of Thursday, March 19, weather permitting.
Work crews will use message boards, arrow boards and cones to safely guide motorists through the detour on US 50. Officials say drivers should add about 30 minutes to their commute because of the detour.
MDOT asks that drivers slow down, have patience, allow extra travel time, stay alert and move over when approaching work zones.