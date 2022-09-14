BALTIMORE – The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved more than $10 million in grants and loans to reduce water pollution and flooding risks. The board is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
“These are smart investments to advance our Chesapeake Bay goals, protect public health and reduce flooding risks to Maryland communities,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada.
The following projects were approved Tuesday:
Poolesville Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhanced Nutrient Removal Refinement project – Montgomery County
A $7,065,360 Bay Restoration Fund grant to the Town of Poolesville will help fund the planning, design and construction of denitrification filters and related equipment at the Poolesville Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project will allow the plant to consistently reduce its nitrogen discharge by 62.5 percent and its phosphorus discharge by 85 percent, significantly reducing the amount of nutrients discharged to Seneca Creek and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay. Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrades of wastewater treatment plants are a critical component of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration plan.
Delmar Sewer Replacement Project – Phase I – Wicomico County
Funding of $2,838,561 – an $849,552 Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan, an $849,552 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $1,139,457 Chesapeake Bay Water Quality Supplemental Assistance grant, all to the Town of Delmar – will fund a multi-phase project to rehabilitate the town’s sewer system. The project will reduce inflow and infiltration into the collection system, thereby decreasing the number and severity of sanitary sewer overflows and lowering operating costs for the town. By reducing wet weather flows, the project may also help to alleviate performance problems at the wastewater treatment plant. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.
Hunters Mill Pond Retrofit project – Wicomico County
A $340,294 Comprehensive Flood Management Grant to Wicomico County will help fund a project to renovate and enhance an aging stormwater detention basin serving an unincorporated area of the county. It will increase the storage capacity of the basin so that it can handle more intense storm events while reducing the risk of downstream flooding. The project will also add water quality treatment features to reduce downstream pollution. The existing facility was built in the 1980’s and serves a drainage area of about 195 acres. This project is consistent with Maryland's climate change adaptation and resiliency objectives through the reduction of runoff that is exacerbated by increased precipitation or flooding events.
Crisfield Inflow and Infiltration Removal Phase I project – Somerset County
Funding of $70,214 – a $35,107 Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $35,107 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan, both to the City of Crisfield – will help fund repairs throughout the city’s sewage collection system. The project will reduce inflow and infiltration of water into the sewage collection system and decrease the number and severity of sanitary sewer overflows while lowering operating costs for the city. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.