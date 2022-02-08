ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that, according to official CDC data, more than 95% of Maryland adults have now been vaccinated against COVID-19—another major milestone for what the governor is calling one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country.
“As we achieve another incredible vaccine milestone, I want to thank all the healthcare heroes we honor this week who have made this possible,” said Hogan. “While we will continue to work to reach that last 5% of adults, we are just as focused on getting more Marylanders boosted to maximize protection against the virus and its variants.”
To date, the state has administered more than 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccines, including nearly 2.1 million booster shots. State health officials continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Maryland continues to report substantial declines in all key health metrics. After peaking last month below 3,500, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 1,111, for an overall decline of 67%. After peaking last month below 30%, the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.81%, for an overall decline of 80%.
To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).Governor Hogan has declared Feb. 7-13 to be Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland.