DELAWARE - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute is reminding Delaware beachgoers and boaters that seals are once again in the area. Four different species of seals visit Delaware waterways during winter. They can often be seen resting and sunning themselves on rocks, docks, beaches and other areas throughout the First State.
If you see a seal resting outside of the water, MERR advises you keep a minimum distance of 150 feet from the animal. Dogs should be kept on a leash so they do not disturb seals.
Boaters must also maintain a minimum distance of at least 150 feet from seals in the water. MERR says that when seals get spooked because boats are too close, they will often leave their resting area and return to the water. This can cause the separation of mothers and seal pups. Unattended pups are susceptible to attack from adult male seals and other predators.
MERR says beachgoers should not approach seals, attempt to feed them or otherwise interact with them. Trying to interact with seals will cause undue stress on the animals and may force them back into the water before they're ready.
Seals are wild animals and can bite if they feel threatened. Not only this, but they can transmit disease through direct contact. MERR says the best thing you can do for seals is to keep your distance and report your seal sightings. MERR's 24-hour reporting hotline number is 302-228-5029.
When you report a sighting, experts from MERR will evaluate the seal for any signs of injury or illness and can provide rescue if needed. If a seal is healthy and found to be just resting, MERR will set up a watch throughout the day to ensure the seal can rest undisturbed.
MERR says reports from the public are very useful in helping to document seal sightings in Delaware waters and in helping any seals that do need veterinary treatment. More information can be found on the MERR website.