MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals.
Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
The property was sold in December, and residents were told the wooded area would be cleared out by Jan. 15. Now, these people need somewhere else to go.
Martha Gery heads Milford Advocacy for the Homeless (MAH). She said the biggest concern is that a new area for the tent encampment has not been established.
"There are very limited places that they can go," said Gery. "It's a very challenging time but the community is pulling together and we had a meeting with city council on Monday."
Gery presented a letter to council during that meeting. She asked that the city explore the possibility of a permanent shelter or a warming center.
Councilman Todd Culotta said this is not going to be a quick fix, though.
"Look, if we could figure it out then every other city that has this problem would figure it out," he said. "I think what we can't do is nothing."
If you are interested in helping, Gery said now is the time.
"Right now we are in the weekend that everybody has to move so tensions are high and spirits are low," she said.
MAH is in need of more tents and clothing donations. Any money donated could go towards hotel rooms or renting out a vacant building in town.