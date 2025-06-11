MILFORD, DE- The Milford Museum’s long-awaited move to a larger and more visible location has been delayed again — this time until the end of the year — due to permit and construction setbacks.
The museum, which has operated out of its current space on South Walnut Street since the 1980s, has outgrown its longtime home.
Maynard Gregory, a board member of the museum, says they’ve been serving the community for decades, but the current building no longer meets their needs.
“The amazing thing is the amount of history we've been able to present in a very small space."
City officials say the museum will relocate to the former Milford Police Department building at 400 Northeast Front Street — a location that will also serve as a welcome center shared with the Milford Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Todd Culotta says the project benefits both the museum and the city by providing a more prominent space to showcase local history.
“The museum needed to expand. They have a great deal of inventory that they'd like to display that they can't always fit in."
The old police station has been vacant since the city opened a new police facility.
Culotta says repurposing the building as a welcome center for both visitors and residents makes sense, especially given its location right at the entrance to the city.
“This is a perfect example of utilizing an existing infrastructure that we're trying to figure out what to do with, to benefit the citizens and growth of Milford."
Gregory says the museum had hoped to be in the new location by now, but ongoing delays have stalled progress.
“We were supposed to really be moving in. Now, there's been delays in terms of the permits and like that."
Although the museum received fire marshal approval in late May, Culotta says there is still no clear timeline for when construction will begin.
“My understanding is they have all that in line now — it’s a matter of getting the construction process started."
Despite the holdup, Gregory says the wait will be worth it — not just for the museum, but for the entire Milford community.
“The whole experience will help people come into Milford, become more familiar with what Milford has to offer, and spend some time and visit."
In the meantime, the Milford Museum will remain open at its current location on South Walnut Street.
Officials say the museum board has a meeting scheduled for Friday, where members hope to learn more about the project timeline and next steps.