MILFORD, DE– The Milford Museum will temporarily close ahead of its planned move to the former Milford Police Department building.
Officials say the South Walnut Street location will close April 17 in preparation from the move to 400 Northeast Front Street. The new location will serve as the city's first welcome center, also housing the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford.
The museum says the new space, vacant since November 2023, will allow space for growth not possible at its current location, where it's been located since opening in 1983.
The museum's move was delayed in June 2025 due to permit and construction setbacks.
While officials did not provide a specific opening date, the museum says it expects the new facility to welcome neighbors and visitors later this spring.