MILFORD, Del.- The city is halting plans for a pallet shelter village due to funding challenges, as council looks to dispel rumors surrounding the project.
A Wednesday workshop provided the Milford community with another chance to learn about Springboard Collaborative's proposal.
However, with public comments consistently split between support and opposition, Milford's council and mayor felt compelled to clear things up.
"Nothing has been decided; everybody has got to stop with the rumors," emphasized Mayor Archie Campbell. He further stated, "We are not going to raise taxpayer money just to support the homeless. That is not going to happen as long as I am mayor."
Martha Gery, Director of Milford's Advocacy for the Homeless, highlighted operational costs as a significant concern. She noted that while the Springboard Collaborative has funds for the housing itself, funding for its operation remains uncertain.
"They don't have the money for the running of it yet, and that is quite a sum of money," Gery expressed her worry, adding that secured American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding might go to waste if not utilized in time.
Meanwhile, as a homeless encampment in the city was disbanded this week, the need for help has intensified.
"There is not much forestry, so any place they are, they get noticed right away, and so we are back to square one," Gery remarked.
During the council workshop, some members suggested forming a task force to develop an immediate plan of action to address homelessness.
Milford Mayor Archie Campbell indicated a preference for building pallet shelters on leased land rather than city-owned land. He mentioned that some farmers in the city offered to lease parts of their land during the initial workshop.