MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department say they are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. On November 14, around 2:15 p.m., Milford Police responded to the area of North DuPont Boulevard south of North Street Extended for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Police and EMS dispatched to the scene began life saving measures on the pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman on the shoulder of the roadway. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.
The investigation is still ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash or anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact PFC H. Simpson at 302-422-8081. You can also provide information by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or by submitting a tip online.