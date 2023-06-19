MILFORD, Del.- Bicentennial park was buzzing as the city held its first ever Juneteenth celebration Monday.
The community gathered to enjoy a day of culture and freedom while listening to live music and learning about the history of both Juneteenth and the City of Milford.
Dr. Reba Hollingsworth was one of several speakers who highlighted the historical significance of the holiday and paid tribute to notable members of Milford's black community.
Hollingsworth said she finds purpose in sharing knowledge with others.
"I grew up in Milford in the segregated schools and were taught black history and we were taught Juneteenth a little bit," she recalled. "We had a knowledge that our children now are really not getting and so I feel it's my duty to help educate them."
Organizer Darron Johnson Wilson said it was event that welcomed everyone with open arms.
"It really just gives us an opportunity to embrace our culture but not only for the black community for other cultures to understand where we come from and what guides us," he said.
For Milford Councilwoman Katrina Wilson, seeing Juneteenth receiving well-deserved recognition in the community she has dedicated herself to for nearly three decades was deeply fulfilling.
"Everyone has a good spirit and they are here to uplift one another," said Wilson. "I'm so excited!"
Milford council members including Wilson and Vice Mayor Jason James helped organize the event.
They said although it was the first, it certainly will not be the last.