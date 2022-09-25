LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck hit the cyclist, sending the man into a grassy area. The truck did not stop and continued west on Fisher Rd.
Police say the man was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The driver of the white truck has not been identified. The truck is possibly a 2004-2008 Ford utility truck with damage to its right front headlight and passenger-side mirror, according to police.
No other cars were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.