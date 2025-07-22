MILTON, DE -- A recently installed traffic-light at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Route 16 is now operational.
The intersection has been dangerous over the last few months. A crash in May involving a DART bus led to 6 people being injured, and a fatal crash in June killed a 74-year-old Ellendale woman.
Kim Kelly works at the Milton Quick Stop, which sits on the corner of the intersection. Kelly said she has seen multiple accidents over her time working there.
"I've seen deadly accidents here. I've seen quite a few accidents here. People have gotten hit here, but more so cars," Kelly said.
According to Kelly, her co-workers saw a car run the red light a few hours after the light became operational and get into a minor accident. Construction workers in the area also told WBOC they saw the fender bender.
Kelly said she's hopeful this installation will lead to more safety projects along the road.
"I think the speed limit is just too high for here. It's 40 miles per hour, and I would rather it be 25 miles per hour," Kelly said. "That way, if we do have accidents, they wouldn't be as deadly."
Jonathan Esposito from Bridgeville said he often drives through the intersection and thinks the light will be an improvement.
"I think it's gonna help a lot with traffic, accidents, and all of that," Esposito said. "This place keeps getting busier and busier."
Esposito said solutions like the traffic light may be the new norm as more traffic comes to the area.
"There's a lot of traffic everywhere. Everyone's moving down here. So it's going to be a big help," Esposito said.