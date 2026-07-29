CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Spectators packed the shoreline Wednesday morning for the 101st Chincoteague Pony Swim, braving an early wake-up call, shuttle rides and rain-soaked marshland to secure a view of the annual crossing.
The Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island crossing itself lasted only a few minutes, but the experience began hours earlier for many visitors.
Overnight rain left the viewing area muddy and waterlogged. Spectators wearing boots carried chairs, food, water and other supplies through the marsh before settling in to wait for the ponies.
Julie Crosier traveled from Vermont for her fourth consecutive Pony Swim. She said her group woke up at 2 a.m. and reached the marsh around 3:15 a.m.
“Some people think that we’re crazy for getting up at such an early hour and going in the swamp,” Crosier said. “You just have to say that you’ve done it, and it’s incredible.”
Crosier said her group comes prepared with chairs and bug spray, hoping to claim a spot near the front. One of her daughters owns a Chincoteague pony, adding a personal connection to the annual trip.
For Jennifer Mitchell and her daughter, Paisley Libby, the journey began in Maine. The family traveled through New York City and Pennsylvania before arriving on Chincoteague.
Mitchell said her interest in the event began when she read “Misty of Chincoteague” as a child. She later bought the book for her daughter, helping turn the story into a shared family interest.
The muddy conditions did not bother them.
“We’re farmers. We love mud,” Mitchell said.
Libby said she was most excited to watch the ponies swim and enjoy the experience. The family also planned to attend the foal auction, although Mitchell joked that they were not planning to bring a pony home.
Brooke Basquez traveled from the Millsboro, Delaware, area for her first Pony Swim. Her group, which included two dogs, woke up around 2:30 a.m. and arrived at approximately 5 a.m.
Basquez said the group packed chairs and water but forgot bug spray. Despite the difficult conditions, she said the gathering created a strong sense of community.
“Whether it’s your first time or like your 30th time being here, we’re all here together to experience the same thing,” Basquez said.
The event also provides one of the busiest weeks of the year for Chincoteague businesses.
Mark Huber, who owns stores on the island and was selling shirts Wednesday, said the ponies are closely tied to Chincoteague’s identity and economy.
“This week is probably the biggest week for retail and restaurants and everything,” Huber said. “It keeps our economy going.”
Huber said the event introduces visitors from across the country and around the world to the island. He said one of his favorite parts of the week is meeting the people who make the trip.
The Pony Swim and carnival also raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
“Everything that we make at the carnival and the Pony Swim helps this fire company help our community,” Mayor Denise Bowden said.
Pony Penning Week continues Thursday with the annual foal auction at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds.