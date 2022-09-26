OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25.
The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
The following 41 arrests were made by the Ocean City Police Department throughout the past week:
- Nathaniel Beard, 22, Ocean City, MD: Second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property < $1,000 (two counts), and trespass- private property. Beard was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held on a $7,500 bond.
- Chett Bland, 41, Berlin, MD: First-degree assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, theft of $100 < $1,500, resisting arrest, reckless driving, Special Event Zone skidding/spinning wheels, and driving a motor vehicle in the manner intended to cause excess noise. Bland was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.
- Delonta Younger, 27, Landover, MD: Special Event Zone- exceeding the posted speed limit, person driving a motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege, driving a motor vehicle while license suspended for failure to attend a driver improvement program, possessing a suspended license, display/cause/permit to be displayed suspended license. Younger was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Robert Hill, 72, Ocean City, MD: Trespass: private property. Hill was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Martinez Williams, 32, Ocean City, MD: Fighting knife, failure to keep registration plate free of foreign material, driving a vehicle on highway without current plates or tabs, unauthorized display and use of registration plate, displaying expired registration plate(s) issued by any state. Williams was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Karishma Brunner, 23, Baltimore, MD: Theft less than $100. Brunner was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Tierra Deleon, 28, Baltimore, MD: Theft less than $100. Deleon was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Angelica Garcia, 36, Clarksburg, MD: Driving/attempt to drive while under the influence of alcohol per se, drive/attempt to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drive/attempt to drive while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving a vehicle at speed exceeding the limit by 1-9 mph, Special Event Zone- exceeding the posted speed limit, Special Event Zone-negligent driving, and driving vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway. Garcia was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Sabrina Thompson, 21, Pittsburgh, PA: Holder of learner's permit driving with an unauthorized person, failure of the driver to drive to curb upon signal by an officer, seat belt violation, driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on highway without a required license (two counts), failure to drive designated one-way direction on the posted road, and negligent driving. Thompson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Christopher Eschenburg, 42, Berlin, MD: First-degree assault, second-degree assault (two counts), resisting arrest, deadly weapon with intent to injure, open container, possession of metal knuckles, driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop, attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop, negligent driving within a special event zone in Worcester County, failure of driver to make lane change to available lane not immediately adjacent to stopped, standing, or parked vehicle, negligent driving, reckless driving, driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, willfully disobeying direction of a police officer, driver failure to stop at steady circular red signal, failure of driver to drive to curb upon signal by police vehicle, exceeding posted maximum speed limit (two counts), driving vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on highway, exceeding speed limit in Worcester County Special Event Zone, failure to drive vehicle on right half of roadway when required, driver failure to obey designated lane directions, driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to drive right of center, failure to drive right of center (three counts). Eschenburg has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and has been held without bond.
- Tamia Truitt, 26, Pocomoke City, MD: Driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on a highway without the required license, person driving a motor vehicle on the highway on a suspended license, driving a motor vehicle while license suspended for failure to attend a driver improvement program, possessing a suspended license, and engaging in fraudulent/dishonest conduct in examination/testing process for issuance/renewal of driver’s license. Truitt was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Tamara Burns, 47, Fenwick Island, DE: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol per se, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, open container, and driver failure to obey designated lane directions (two counts). Burns was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.
- Matthania Virgile, 25. Salisbury, MD: Driving a vehicle on the highway without current plates and tabs, Driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on the highway without the required license, displaying expired registration plates issued by any state, and driving a vehicle on the highway with a suspended registration. Virgile was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Elliott Johnson, 40, Laurel, DE: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)- possession not marijuana, CDS- possession paraphernalia, and three bench warrants. Johnson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.
- Darshawn Predeoux, 28, Berlin, MD: Possession of marijuana 10+ grams, display registration plates issued for another vehicle, possession of an electronic weapon, driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on highway without the required license, failure to display registration card upon demand by police officer, and knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle. Predeoux was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Saddam Charles, 30, Salisbury, MD: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while under influence of alcohol per se, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, the driver failed to yield intersection right-of-way to a pedestrian, the driver failed to stop at a steady circular red signal, and negligent driving. Charles was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Patrick Tittermary, 18, Birds Nest, VA: Fighting knife (two counts), and gun replica- wear, carry, conceal. Tittermary was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Denija Woolford, 19, New Church, VA: Obstructing & hindering. Woolford was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Arianna Young, 21, New Church, VA: Possession of an electronic weapon. Young was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Khari Foy, 26, Reading, PA: Disorderly conduct. Foy was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Shannon Hurley-Wilson, 42, Berlin, MD: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device. Hurley-Wilson was released on citations.
- William Mazariegos-Camey, 25, Milford, DE: Failure of the vehicle on the highway to display headlights in unfavorable visibility conditions, a person driving a motor vehicle on a suspended out-of-state license, and a person driving a motor vehicle on a revoked out-of-state license. Mazariegos-Camey was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Lauren Franklin, 28, Dagsboro, DE: Driving/attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol per se, driving/attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving a vehicle on the highway at speed exceeding the limit by 1-9 mph, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, and Special Event Zone-exceeding posted speed limit. Franklin was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Heriberto Soriano Oyervides, 24, Fruitland, MD: Failure to display license on demand, and driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on highway without the required license. Soriano Oyervides was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Jeffrey Taylor, 61, Catonsville, MD: Intoxicated endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Taylor was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Drew Batze, 23, Halethorpe, MD: Driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause wheel spinning, negligent driving, and exhibition driving within a Special Event Zone. Batze was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Tina Boykin, 53, Berlin, MD: Indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct. Boykin was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Brandon Howard, 28, Alexandria, VA: Driving/attempting to drive while under influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving a vehicle on the highway at a speed exceeding the limit by 1-9 mph, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, the driver failed to make a lane change to an available lane not adjacent to stopped/standing/parked vehicle on highway displaying visual signals, hazard lights, etc. Howard was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Victoria Mcrae, 31, Washington, DC: Second-degree assault, obstructing & hindering, disorderly conduct, failure to obey reasonable/lawful order, and trespass: private property. Mcrae was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Alan Rodriguez, 32, Gaithersburg, MD: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, driving a vehicle on the highway at a speed exceeding the limit by 1-9 mph, driving the vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, Special Event Zone- exceeding the posted speed limit. Rodriguez was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Drew Batze, 23, Halethorpe, MD: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause wheel spinning, driving a motor vehicle in the manner intended to cause excessive noise, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, failure of motor vehicle driver to furnish written ID info, failure to control speed on the highway to avoid a collision, negligent driving, exhibition driving within a Special Event Zone, Special Event Zone-negligent driving, Special Event Zone- skidding, spin wheels, excess noise (two counts), and failure of the vehicle driver to stop after unattended vehicle property damage. Batze was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Neal Nakagama, 37, Columbia, MD: Resist/interfere with arrest, disturbing the peace- hindering passageway, and disorderly conduct. Nakagama was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Luke Shearer, 40, Fayetteville, PA: Fraud- person identity to avoid prosecution, obstructing and hindering, trespass: private property, and a bench warrant. Shearer was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on a total of $4,000 unsecured bonds.
- Ross Williamson, 30, Greenbackville, VA: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol per se, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, fighting knife, driving a vehicle on the highway at speed exceeding the limit by 1-9 mph, Special Event Zone- exceeding the posted speed limit, negligent driving, and Special Event Zone- negligent driving. Williamson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Julian Capino, 25, Columbia, MD: Driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving/attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol per se, driving/attempting to drive while impaired by alcohol, driving a vehicle on the highway at speed exceeding the limit by 1-9 mph, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, Special Event Zone-exceeding posted speed limit and negligent driving. Capion was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Sarah Meyer, 24, Arlington, VA: Malicious destruction of property < $1,000, and trespass-posted property. Meyer was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- David Rakus, 54, Ocean City, MD: Second-degree assault. Rakus was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.
- John Gordon, 62, Bowie, MD: Resist/interfere with arrest, disorderly conduct, cause a disturbance while intoxicated in a public place, failure to obey reasonable/lawful order, and disturbing the peace-loud noise. Gordon was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Andrew Blizzard, 35, Berlin, MD: Driving a vehicle on a highway without current plates and tabs, failure to display tabs on plates of the vehicle as required by administration, permitting the vehicle to be driven on a highway without current registration and tabs, a person driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license, driving/attempting to drive without the required license, displaying expired registration plate(s) issued by any state, failure to display license on demand, and failure to display registration card upon demand by police. Blizzard was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on personal recognizance.
- Mandy Morris, 46, Dundalk, MD: Bench Warrant (two counts). Morris was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held on a $5,000 bond.
- Kevin Brown, 24, Manassas Park, VA: Second-degree assault, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, disorderly conduct, did possess a firearm with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition. Brown was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.