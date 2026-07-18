WICOMICO CO. - The Wicomico County Executive Office says the Nanticoke Harbor is reopen and clean-up operations are done after a boat sunk and a small fuel spill last night.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano announced this morning that the Nanticoke Harbor is temporarily closed and will remain closed for several hours.
Emergency services, parks staff, local fire departments, and other responding agencies worked through the night to remove the sunken boat from the harbor. Clean up continued this morning in daylight to ensure the harbor is once again safe, Giordano said.