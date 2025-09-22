LEWES, DE — The Delaware Department of Transportation has closed Nassau Road off Route 1 in Lewes until the end of October, weather permitting.
Crews are currently installing storm drain pipes beneath the road. The work is a preliminary step toward building a new connector road that will eventually pass under the Nassau Bridge, linking New Road and Janice Road without requiring drivers to use Route 1.
While work is underway, drivers going north on Route 1 will be directed past Nassau Road before taking a right to return to the road. Drivers going south will turn left onto Nassau Road at the first available intersection. DelDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zone and plan to allow for minor delays.
For some businesses on Nassau, the closure has already created challenges.
“We got construction going on here. There’s no cones or flaggers to get under the road. It says the road’s closed, so getting deliveries or having customers come in here, it’s not obvious how to access our business. I know this is the first day, so it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better, unfortunately,” said Craig Cameron, who works at Bayside Exteriors.
Cameron added that the lack of signage and traffic direction makes it harder for small businesses like theirs to operate during construction.
The work is part of the Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection project. The project is designed to improve traffic flow and safety through a series of new access roads and three roundabouts. DelDOT says the broader work is scheduled to be completed by September 2028.
Some residents say the work is worth the inconvenience.
“It is pretty busy out here. We try to walk across the street, and it’s dangerous. Yesterday, we almost got hit — so it’s pretty cool getting some of the traffic away,” said Israel Sepulveda.