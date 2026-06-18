SALISBURY, Md. - Officials with the City of Salisbury have announced the Naylor Mill Water Main Extension Project will begin this month. An outside contractor is expected to begin work on June 29, with the project expected to be completed in June 2027.
They say the project will extend water service and provide reliable, high-quality drinking water to the area. The project area will extend from Scenic Drive to Ed Taylor Road.
Officials advise that during construction, the roadway will remain open under one-lane traffic control operations. Drivers are asked to use caution, expect possible delays, and follow all posted signage and flaggers in the work zone.
Construction is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. City officials thank the public for their patience and cooperation as improvements are underway. They say more updates will be provided as the project progresses.