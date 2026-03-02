SEAFORD, Del. — A century-old bridge in western Sussex County is slated for replacement, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The bridge on Old Furnace Road that crosses the Nanticoke River near Seaford has carried cars since 1919. But after decades of use, transportation officials say it is beginning to show its age.
DelDOT says the bridge remains safe to drive on. However, crews have observed cracks, water leaks after rain, and some corrosion. The bridge is also narrow, with shoulder widths that do not meet current design standards, and there are no guardrails leading up to the span.
The agency is considering several design options that would widen the lanes and extend the bridge’s lifespan. DelDOT said the new design would have 11-foot lanes and 6-foot shoulders each way. Officials said the hope is to construct a bridge with a 100-year service life that requires minimal maintenance using the existing roadway.
Some neighbors, however, question whether a full replacement is necessary.
"If it's leaking or if it's bad or weakened in any way, just limit the dump truck use," longtime resident Bart Hastings said. "These little, local cars that run back and forth crossing certainly aren't gonna hurt it."
DelDOT estimates construction would require closing the bridge for six months. The agency estimates that construction would likely not happen until 2030.
Whenever it happens, Hastings said he worries a lengthy detour could hurt commerce.
"It would ruin everything. The Middleford Deli would be out of business," Hastings said. "There's just no way. We went through this before with the other bridge, and that was tough," Hastings said.
Hastings also said the bridge's historic value is another reason to keep it; he said that if they cannot use the bridge, he wonders if they could preserve it.
"Build another bridge across there. Leave that bridge for the local people. It could be utilized as a nature area, a fishing platform, or a path for bicycles," Hastings said.
DelDOT officials say they are currently accepting public comment on the proposed replacement of the bridge. Those looking for more information on the project or to submit public comments should visit the project website.