DELAWARE- Dozens of animals rescued from a Kent County home are getting a new start.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says that nearly every animal that was saved from poor conditions in a home in Felton, was adopted over the weekend.
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare says 66 small breed dogs, nine cats, and one bird were rescued. Officials say dogs were found huddled together in cramped rooms covered in filth and suffering from health issues.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown took in the animals, with some being distributed to other shelters.