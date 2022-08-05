DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has installed rope and pole barriers around the Dewey Beach dunes.
This was done in order to control dune growth and preserve beach accessways.
While many beachgoers are used to wire and slat fencing, the new rope and pole system presents several advantages.
According to DNREC environmental scientist, Jennifer Pongratz, less secure barriers will allow sand to move through the dunes more naturally and lessen the need for pathway maintenance.
The agency says it took about six months to install the new fencing which will be showing up around several Delaware beaches in the future.
Although the Dewey dunes are now less restricted, visitors should still respect the boundaries and keep off the dunes.