DOVER, Del.- If you are traveling on Delaware roads over the holiday weekend, there are now six new laws in place.
Delaware Gov. John Carney gave the green light to a package of traffic safety bills which address speeding, reckless driving and more.
This comes after the state tied its record for traffic deaths in 2022.
Gov. Carney tells WBOC the trend is continuing.
"Just from the time that we made the announcement about this package of bills back in the spring, the number of fatalities has doubled from about 30 to about 70," he said. "That is just unacceptable."
One new law classifies driving 90 miles per hour or more as reckless behavior.
Some Delaware drivers voiced their support for this measure.
"We've got nothing but time so I don't know what the big hurry is," said Teresa from Camden, Del. "If you're in that big of a hurry, leave earlier."
Another law allows speed cameras to be used throughout the state, if a DelDOT study proves they are needed.
With the use of speed cameras, drivers could be ticketed through the mail for going more than 10 miles over the speed limit.
Some worry the cameras could be prone to making mistakes.
"I don't know how that would work, how are they going to calibrate the cameras?" asked Howard from Dover. "It seems buggy and kind of tricky and I feel like people will just start hiding their plates."
However, the sponsor of the speed camera bill, Rep. Ed Osienski (D-District 24) cited the need to relieve police officers.
"They can't be everywhere at all times," he said. "In certain situations like in work zones it is unsafe for them to be there and be doing the old school radar."
Tickets from speed cameras could only result in civil penalties, and would not add points to your license.
Other legislation enacted Friday morning strengthens child safety seat requirements and motorcycle safety laws.