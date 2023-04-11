SMYRNA, Del.- The current Smyrna Public Library is facing a space crunch that's limiting its ability to cater to the community's needs. Now, the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library Board are making progress on plans to build a new library in the downtown area.
The new library will be located in the space currently occupied by the Planning and Inspections Department.
The Friends are holding public meetings this month to provide updates to community members.
Project development consultant, Kay Wheatley, said that the group is also working with the Kent County Levy Court to raise the library tax in town, which would help to ensure the project's success.
"It averages out to somewhere between $10 and $15 per year. That money will not be used for building the library; that money will be used for running the library," Wheatley explained.
"The group is trying to be good stewards and making sure they're not building something that they can't afford to run."
Smyrna residents have expressed support for the project and their willingness to pay the additional cost.
Marcus Upshar of Smyrna said, "If we have to pay a little bit more for the kids for the sake of the children, I think since they are our future and our legacy, I definitely think it's worth it."
The project is estimated to cost around $20 million, with ARPA funding expected to cover approximately 90% of that amount.
Design plans for the library are expected to be completed by May and construction will likely begin before the end of the year.