MILLSBORO, Del.- The Town of Millsboro announced Monday that it has launched it West State Street improvements project, the next phase of the town's downtown revitalization plan.
In addition to sidewalk replacement, paving and stormwater-related work will be performed. While a Town of Millsboro project, both town and state funds will be used to complete the work.
“The town is beyond excited to begin implementing the next phase of its Downtown Revitalization Plan,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon P. Hudson. “Now that the sidewalks along Main Street [EB 24] have been replaced (and pavers added) and the downtown public parking lot repaved, the town can shift its focus to other needed improvements. While one can never know for sure, the town believes the additional public investments in the downtown area will continue to attract private investment and interest. The recent purchase of the former Carey’s Frame Shop property and the renovations being made to Royce Mini Mall may be just the start of a major trend in this regard."
The Delaware Department of Transportation has indicated that it plans on repaving Main and Washington streets (SR 24) once the West State Street improvements project has been completed.
West State Street is located north and west of SR 24 (Main and Washington streets). W. B. Atkins Park (home of the Millsboro Little League), Delaware Technical Community College’s Williams Conference Center, GiggleBugs Early Learning Center, the Millsboro Public Library, The Scout Hut, and more are located along West State Street.