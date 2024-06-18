SUSSEX CO., DE - The Sussex County Council has approved a proposed 2025 fiscal year budget following a public hearing Tuesday.
According to a County spokesperson, the newly approved $265.8 million budget takes effect on July 1st. County officials say residents will see no changes to their property tax for fiscal year 2025, though some fee increases such as $10 increase in sewer fees and a $15 increase on unmetered water fees are included in the budget.
Despite some vital services seeing increased funding, officials say strong housing revenues have allowed for an overall decreased budget, down about $13 million, or 4.6%, compared to FY 2024’s budget.
“This is a sensible budget that ensures the County continues to meet demand and provide the highest quality services, but at a price that remains affordable for our taxpayers,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “That’s a tall order for any government, but one that we are especially proud of, especially in light of stubborn inflation and continued economic uneasiness.”
Sussex County’s new budget includes $52.5 million for wastewater infrastructure, including new sewer mains, increased treatment capacity, $7.4 million to preserve open space and farmland that otherwise could be developed, and $5.7 million for local fire companies and ambulance squads to help with operational costs, including paid EMT salaries.
County Officials say there is also $2.6 million included for the design, planning, and construction of paramedic stations in Dewey Beach, Lincoln, Millsboro, and Milton areas.
“Providing a no-nonsense, reasonable budget that guarantees the critical local services we all have come to expect and doing it in a way that doesn’t break the bank, I think that’s something the public truly appreciates. It’s one less thing to have to worry about,” County Council President Vincent said. “Sussex County knows whose money it is, and we work every day to make sure it’s used wisely to provide the best value possible.”
The Fiscal Year 2025 budget can be viewed in full at the County’s website.