Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, except 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt with waves of 2 to 3 ft over the main channel of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts may occasionally approach gale force tonight over the main channel of the Chesapeake Bay. The Small Craft Advisory may need to be extended into Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&