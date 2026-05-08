OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced that Jeff Heiser and Peter Buas have won their bids for two vacant Ocean City council seats.
Ocean City held a municipal special election on Friday, May 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. The special election was originally slated for April 21 after the resignation of former Secretary Tony DeLuca. DeLuca resigned amid an ongoing debate over his eligibility to hold office after some said he did not meet the residency and domicile requirements.
That special election would later be pushed to May 8 following Councilman Larry Yates’ announcement that he too was resigning due to health concerns.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Ocean City released the results of the special election. Out of a total of five candidates, Jeff Heiser and Peter S. Buas emerged as the victors of the election with 664 and 623 votes respectively.
Buas previously served on the council from 2021 to 2024 before running an unsuccessful bid for mayor. Heiser is a former Ocean City police officer.
Town officials say Heiser and Buas will be sworn in at the next Mayor and Council Work Session Meeting on Tuesday, May 12.