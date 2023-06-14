OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police arrested two men this past weekend in connection to a stolen dinosaur head from Nick’s Mini Golf in Ocean City.
Police say that they were parked in an unmarked patrol car near 11th Street and St. Louis Ave when they observed two men walking on the sidewalk with a large crafted dinosaur head. One of the suspects reportedly spotted the officers and dropped the prehistoric reptile head before walking away from it.
Police then stopped the two men, identified as Jacob Miller, 18, of Stewartstown, PA, and Dominick Youngblood, 18, of Felton, PA. After a short conversation, Youngblood admitted he had reached over a fence and taken the head, according to police.
Police then spoke with a representative of Nick’s Mini Golf who reported the head has a value of about $500.
Youngblood and Miller were both arrested for theft under $1,500.
The theft of the dinosaur head is the third reported incident of alleged theft in the Ocean City area in the past few days. A Peppa Pig statue was recovered by the Ocean City Police Department over the weekend, while a statue of the Virgin Mary from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church has yet to be found.