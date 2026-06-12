MILLVILLE, Del.– A Worcester County driver is facing charges, including vehicular homicide, after Delaware State Police say a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
DSP responded to Atlantic Avenue east of Whites Neck Road in Millville around 9:05 p.m. on June 9. Troopers say they determined the vehicle involved continued driving after hitting a rider in the bike lane.
The bicyclist, identified as 52-year-old Duane Pershing, of Ocean View, was airlifted from the scene but died from his injuries on June 10, according to a press release.
Ocean View Police reportedly stopped the Subaru shortly after the crash and say the driver showed signed of impairment.
Officers arrested 46-year-old Kara Gilmore, of Ocean City, Maryland, on the following charges:
Vehicular Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Related Traffic Offenses
DSP says Gilmore was released on bond June 9 before being arrested again June 11 in Maryland, facing the following upgraded charges after the victim's death:
Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree (Felony)
Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony)
DSP's Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate, asking anyone with information to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266.