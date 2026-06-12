Kara Gilmore

Kara Gilmore, 46, of Ocean City

 Delaware State Police

MILLVILLE, Del.– A Worcester County driver is facing charges, including vehicular homicide, after Delaware State Police say a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

DSP responded to Atlantic Avenue east of Whites Neck Road in Millville around 9:05 p.m. on June 9. Troopers say they determined the vehicle involved continued driving after hitting a rider in the bike lane.

The bicyclist, identified as 52-year-old Duane Pershing, of Ocean View, was airlifted from the scene but died from his injuries on June 10, according to a press release.

Ocean View Police reportedly stopped the Subaru shortly after the crash and say the driver showed signed of impairment.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Kara Gilmore, of Ocean City, Maryland, on the following charges:

Vehicular Assault 1st Degree (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Related Traffic Offenses

DSP says Gilmore was released on bond June 9 before being arrested again June 11 in Maryland, facing the following upgraded charges after the victim's death:

Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony)

DSP's Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate, asking anyone with information to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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