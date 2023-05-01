OCEAN CITY, Md. - The fire department announced a new staffing model for enhanced fire and EMS protection.
The Ocean City Fire Department says it will enhance its service delivery to the community by staffing two paramedic engines. Starting May 1, city residents and visitors may see a fire truck that reads "Paramedic Engine".
The Paramedic Engines will reportedly be staffed 24 hours a day with three firefighter/EMS providers, with at least one crew member being a paramedic. The Paramedic Engines will be stationed at the Montego Bay Firehouse located at 12925 Coastal Highway and Fire Headquarters located at 1409 Philadelphia Ave, according to fire officials.
According to Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers, the direction to add additional paramedic engines is based on providing an enhanced service to the department's customers. Chief Bowers said, "We are entering a new era of service delivery, and we want to provide the best care possible to those in need. Staffing two fire trucks with a Paramedic that are located throughout the city will allow us to get ALS care to patients more quickly should the primary ambulance be on a call." All fire stations in town will reportedly be staffed with Advanced Life Support Ambulances.
Fire officials say the Ocean City Paramedic Foundation has assisted with the purchase of items such as the cardiac monitor. The fire department says this new staffing model will enable the department to provide faster response times to critical emergencies.
The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company say they will also begin staffing an additional nightly duty crew on Friday, May 26, and continue until Labor Day and as needed for special events. The Ocean City Fire Department operates out of five fire stations, four stations within city limits that are staffed by career Firefighter and EMS Clinicians and volunteer firefighter duty crews. The West Ocean City Station, Fire Station 5, houses equipment for volunteer response.
The fire department says if you have a life-threatening emergency, the goal is for an EMS Clinician to arrive at your emergency quickly and provide emergency medical care.